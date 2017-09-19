Gasquet loses in 1st round at Moselle Open

METZ, France (AP) — Sixth-seeded Richard Gasquet lost 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Denis Istomin in the first round of the Moselle Open on Tuesday.

The Frenchman, who struggled with injuries recently but won a tournament on the Challenger tour last week in Poland, made a strong start and seal the first set after dropping only four points on his first serve. But Gasquet then failed to convert any of seven break points and dropped his serve twice.

Istomin will be up against lucky loser Yannick Maden in the next round.

Gasquet’s fellow Frenchman and No. 7 seed Benoit Paire advanced to the second round by defeating qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4.