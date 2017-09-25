Genesis Healthcare System withdrawal management program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A new program at Genesis Healthcare System looks to help fight the growing opioid epidemic here in Zanesville.

Tomorrow Genesis and New Vision will begin accepting patients into its new inpatient withdrawal management program. The program has 10 beds and is open to those with addictions that want help getting clean. Shannon Nezbeth a Director at Genesis says patients have to check themselves in and will go through a pre-screening process to help determine their needs.

“It is a program that is for those patients that truly are motivated to take that next step. And then what we’ll do is we will bring them in and if they meet the criteria we will help them with those first 3 days or so symptom management to help them get over that initial withdrawal that they have.”

The program also works with the patients to make sure they have all of the tools they need to help prevent a relapse. Genesis and New Vision work together to find an outpatient facility for the patient to go to that will help them integrate back into society. Michelle Belt, District Manager for New Vision, says providing patients with this support is key.

“The other big part is the discharge planning that occurs. So when a patient is here we are able to help them know they’re gonna go once they leave here so there is no gap in service and potential for them to relapse and begin to use again.”

Patients will also be able to receive follow-up counseling once they’ve been discharged. People that want to get help with their addiction can call New Vision at 740-454-5680. Most insurance plans are accepted.