Girl hit by foul ball at Yankees game gets game’s attention

NEW YORK (AP) — It might be the shot heard around the baseball world: the rocket-like foul ball that hit a young girl at a New York Yankees game.

In the hours after the girl was struck in the face by the 105-mph ball Wednesday night, the game’s commissioner vowed to push harder for all parks to extend protective netting and the Cincinnati Reds committed to do just that by next season.

About a third of the 30 major league teams have at the commissioner’s urging extended the netting to at least the end of the dugout. The Yankees are not among them.

The toddler remained in a Bronx hospital Thursday night. Her father told reporters soon after, “She’s doing all right, just keep her in your thoughts.”