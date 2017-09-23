Heath High Speed Chase

A high speed chase reached speeds of nearly 120 miles per hour in the Village of Heath.

Heath Police said that officers attempted to stop a vehicle just before 1am that was reported stolen out of Newark.

Police said the vehicle was observed driving south on State Route 79 in Heath when authorities attempted to stop them.

The pursuit continued throughout Heath with the vehicle striking a vehicle at State Route 79 and South 30th Street, where it continued fleeing.

The suspect wrecked again as he turned from State Route 79 to Interstate 70 west.

He continued west on Interstate 70 until he wrecked again and crossed the median and began heading east on I-70.

The suspect continues east until it ran over stop sticks placed in the road by the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle then crashed and came to a stop.

The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Shawn Mason, of Newark.