High school football player of the week – Ben Everson

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the first time this year our high school football Player of the Week award goes to an underclassman.

Zanesville High School sophomore quarterback Ben Everson helped ZHS break a three game losing streak on Friday with a 41-7 win over Miami Trace. Everson had his best performance of his young career. He was 12-22 passing for 247 yards and three scores. He also ran nine yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

One of Everson’s three passing scores went to his older brother Andrew.

“It was something special. We’ve been waiting for that for a while,” said Everson about his touchdown pass to his brother.

It’s the second win of the season for the young Zanesville team. Everson is one 23 sophomores on the Blue Devil roster.

“Me and my class has been together since biddy league. We’ve always played together. And the upperclassmen they help us out and shown great leadership,” said Everson.

The Blue Devils will play their first conference game of the season this Friday when they travel to Cambridge to play the 2-3 Bobcats. ZHS lost to the Bobcats 41-14 last season.

If you would like to submit an area high school athlete for Player of the Week, you can do so by emailing sports@whiznews.com.