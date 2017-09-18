High school football player of the week – Isaac Gill

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio – Philo’s Isaac Gill had a hand in all four touchdowns the Electrics scored in Friday’s 28-17 win over John Glenn and he gets our Player of the Week award for his week four performance.

On offense Gill ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score. On the defensive side of the ball the senior intercepted three passes, returning one of them 103 yards for a touchdown.

The pick six killed a Muskie drive and put the Electrics up by a touchdown.

“Our defensive line got a good push on their quarterback. They chased him down and he threw it and I intercepted it. Peyton Strawsburg tackled their quarterback so I saw that and just took off,” said Gill about the interception he took back for a touchdown.

The victory moves Philo to 3-1 on the season, 3-0 in the MVL, and knocked John Glenn from the ranks of the unbeatens.

Philo has a big non-conference game this week. They travel to Dresden to take on 3-1 Tri-Valley.

