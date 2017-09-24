Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Licking County

GRANVILLE, Ohio – The Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Sunday morning in Licking County.

According to the Patrol, Spencer B. Green, 42, of Connellsville, PA was traveling eastbound on I-70 when he failed to slow due to traffic ahead. At approximately 8:58 a.m. Green struck the rear end of a commercial truck. Green was pronounced dead on the scene.

It’s unknown at the time if Green was wearing his safety belt. At this time it’s not believed that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.