Holland drops ball on Padres’ squeeze, Rockies lose 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Rockies closer Greg Holland dropped the ball trying to tag Matt Szczur on Austin Hedge’s squeeze bunt in the ninth inning, allowing the San Diego Padres to finish their rally and beat Colorado 4-3 on Sunday.

Hedges bunted back to Holland (3-6) with runners at the corners and one out, but after making a nice play to scoop up the ball, Holland lost control trying to tag a sliding Szczur.

Yangervis Solarte homered and doubled to help end the Padres’ five-game losing streak. It matched their longest of the season.

Colorado’s bullpen blew its first save in three weeks and let the Rockies’ lead for the second NL wild card shrink to 2 1/2 games over Milwaukee. The Brewers beat Miami on Sunday, and St. Louis, which lost to the Chicago Cubs, stayed 4 1/2 back.

Kirby Yates (4-5) pitched the eighth, and Brad Hand got the last three outs for his 18th save.