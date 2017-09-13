Indians tie major league record for consecutive wins

PHOTO CREDIT: WKYC

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have won their 21st straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers, to set an AL winning-streak record and join only two other teams in the past 101 years to win that many consecutive games.

Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer off Buck Farmer and Mike Clevinger won his fourth straight start as the Indians matched the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest streak since 1900. The run has put Cleveland within five wins of catching the 1916 New York Giants, who won 26 straight without a loss but whose century-old mark includes a tie.

Cleveland’s streak began on Aug. 24 in Boston.