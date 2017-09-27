Inmate files lawsuit against prison after alleged beating

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio inmate who alleges he was severely beaten by a guard is suing a private prison after a grand jury declined to bring a criminal charge against the officer.

Cleveland.com reports that 31-year-old Timothy Davis filed the lawsuit this month in federal court in Cleveland. He has named the private prison’s owner, CoreCivic, the prison warden and other staff members as defendants.

Davis, who was at the Lake Erie Correctional Institution during the alleged assault in September 2016, is serving a 13-year sentence for burglary and theft.

His lawsuit claims his constitutional rights were violated and the prison company failed to properly train and supervise their guards.

A spokesman for CoreCivic says they do not comment on pending litigation.

Davis is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.

