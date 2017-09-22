IOC calms concern about 2018 Olympics amid NKorea tension

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Responding to France’s sports minister raising security risks at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, the IOC is seeking to calm concern about the Pyeongchang Games in February.

The International Olympic Committee says it is in close contact with the United Nations and “the heads of government concerned.”

The IOC says “in none of the discussions, has anybody expressed any doubt about the Olympic Winter Games 2018.”

Tensions fueled by North Korea’s missile testing rose this week after U.S. President Donald Trump used his UN General Assembly speech to threaten its destruction. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hit back describing Trump as “deranged.”

France’s sports minister, Laura Flessel, suggested on Thursday the national team could stay at home if its security could not be assured in South Korea.