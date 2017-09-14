Jazz sign guard Mitrou-Long to training camp roster

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz have signed guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long to the training camp roster.

The undrafted free agent averaged 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists at Iowa State. The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder was named All-Big-12 second-team and knocked down a team-high 98 3-pointers, the third-most in an Iowa State single season.

Mitrou-Long was a member of the Sacramento Kings roster at the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He also played with the Indiana Pacers Summer League team in Orlando. Mitrou-Long averaged 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists during the combined summer leagues.

The Jazz begin training camp on Sept. 26.