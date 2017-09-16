Jets sign DL Thomas, OLB Bishop from practice squad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have promoted defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas and outside linebacker Freddie Bishop from the practice squad.

The team also announced Saturday that linebacker Edmond Robinson has been waived/injured.

Both Thomas and Bishop will be eligible to play against the Raiders on Sunday in Oakland.

Thomas played in three games for the Jets last season before being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He was signed last offseason as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State.

Bishop had 17 tackles while playing the final four games of last season for New York. The former CFL star spent most of last year on the Jets’ practice squad.

Robinson was claimed off waivers from Minnesota two weeks ago. He was a seventh-round pick by the Vikings in 2015 out of Newberry College.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL