Kentucky hoopster Vanderbilt out 3 months with foot injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says that freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to miss the next three months after injuring his left foot in practice.

A high school All-American who is part of another class of highly praised Wildcats recruits, the 6-foot-9 Vanderbilt sustained the injury during drill instruction on Friday. A release on Saturday says that he’ll likely have surgery that will sideline him until January.

Calipari said Vanderbilt has improved “tremendously” the past four months. Vanderbilt said he feels good about his treatment plan after talking with his family and a doctor. He added he’s “had setbacks before and I’ve come back from all of them.”

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25