Kittens take over Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- In this week’s Pet of the Week, we have a pair of siblings that want to be your new fur buddies.

This is Barney and Fred. They are domestic short hair kittens and are both about four months old. Executive Director, Jody Murray, says the duo came in together and that it’s important they leave together too.

“It’s real important that we want to keep them together. This little guy here is blind and has always been with Barney; and Barney helps him get around, do the things that he needs to do. So we want to make sure that we keep them together.”

Fred and Barney are both up to date on all of their vaccinations and have had their surgeries. If you’re interested in taking the pair home, the adoption fee is just $40 for both and you will be provided a bag of food. Murray says the kittens should fit in at any home with no problem.

“Any kind of family would be fine as long as they’re willing to keep them inside. I mean they’re pretty typical kittens other than Fred doesn’t have any sight. Barney certainly helps him with all of those kinds of things.”

The Animal Shelter is currently selling tickets for their Paws and Claws Fall Benefit on October 21st at Zane State College. The benefit will feature a dinner, live auction, and 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $25. All proceeds will benefit the Animal Shelter Society.