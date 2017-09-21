Ko confident ahead of New Zealand Open

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko says her confidence is rising as she prepares to play in the New Zealand Open next week in front of her home gallery, near the end of a lackluster year.

Ko says she has taken faith from her third-place finish last week at the Evian Championship, the season’s final major. Ko bogeyed the final hole to miss a place in a playoff as she chased her first tournament victory in 14 months.

Despite having nine top-10 finishes in 20 starts, Ko has had a difficult 2017 after making changes to her swing and changing her clubs, coach, and caddie.

But Ko believes she is coming into form in time for her national open, which will be a U.S. LPGA Tour event for the first time.