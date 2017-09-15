Lawsuit alleges guards arranged fights in Ohio juvenile jail

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that guards in an Ohio juvenile detention center forced inmates into brawls as part of a “fight night” tradition.

The complaint filed Wednesday by four former inmates in the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Juvenile Detention Center in Cleveland says guards organized fights that pitted teens against each for the guards’ amusement and entertainment.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2x8XbVf) the lawsuit names Cuyahoga County, the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and 11 guards.

The lawsuit alleges the guards violated the inmates’ constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment and also inflicted serious physical and emotional harm and distress.

A message was left with Cuyahoga County seeking comment. Spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan told cleveland.com the guards aren’t county employees.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com