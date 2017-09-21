Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hosts 10th annual Light the Night

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Locals came together to light a beacon of hope in a place where little is often found.

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hosted their 10th annual light the night at OUZ Campus on Thursday where roughly 500 people walked with lanterns to raise money for the society.

“When someone is diagnosed and they hear the words you have cancer, their life changes very quickly and often times they feel alone and there is a certain darkness around the word cancer. It really is one of the worlds largest unifiers and so tonight we are bringing together the corporate community and all of these wonderful friends and family teams who are here to support loved ones or walking in remembrance of loved ones. It’s really to shine a light on cancer. ” said Executive Director of the Central Ohio Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Breana Shawver.

The event has raised a significant amount of money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Tonight we have already raised more than 50,000 dollars and that money will be spent to really invest in local research and also provide great patient access and resources to people who need it right here in the Zanesville community. So we thank everyone for coming out, we couldn’t do it without you. ”

Shawver added that coming to Zanesville is always a highlight of their year because of the community’s overwhelming support.