NEWARK, Ohio- The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a Newark burglary.

Newark Police report that the suspect(s) broke into a home on the first block of Fleek Aveneue and stole seven guns. Authorities estimate the theft took place between August 18th and 20th.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740)-349-6888 or 1-888-488-9058.

The identity of the caller is protected.