Licking Valley’s Baughman closes in on 300 career wins

NEWARK, Ohio – The old saying goes that the only certainties in life are death, taxes, and that Randy Baughman will be coaching Licking Valley football.

After one season at Indian Valley, Baughman took over as head coach of his alma mater in 1982 and has been on the sidelines at Licking Valley ever since. Back then he didn’t know that in 2017 he’d still be coaching there but said it’s something he’s enjoyed greatly.

“I never did go in looking to get to a certain number of years. I’ll keep doing it as long as I enjoy it and I feel good,” said Baughman.

After a 42-13 win at Utica last week, he’s now sitting on 299 career victories. A win this week would make him one of only 15 coaches in state history to reach the 300 milestone. In his 35 years of coaching he’s taken the Panthers to 16 playoff appearances and two state runner up finishes.

Through the years hundreds of players have suited up for Baughman. Among them is Licking Valley’s current athletic director Mark McCullough. He played for Buahman in the mid-80s and said the ol’ ball coach hasn’t changed much over his four decades of coaching.

“I still get to see practice every once and a while and hear the pre game talks. And some of those pre game talks still get me fired up. As the AD I need to worry about tickets and money but I’m ready to run through a wall for the guy,” said McCullough.

299 wins later, Baughman still fondly remembers his first victory as the Panther’s head coach.

“It was against Tri-Valley. We didn’t play very well in the first half and being the new guy I wanted to get on them at halftime. Then one of my assistant coaches inadvertently said something funny, which kind of ruined my whole halftime plan. But we went out and played really well in the second half. I think it loosened the kids up and taught me that humor isn’t a bad thing. Even in a close game,” said Baughman.

Baughman’s 2017 Panthers are undefeated on the year. And while getting to 300 wins would put the hall of famer in some elite company, he’s just focused on getting to 5-0.

“Those things are nice to look at when you’re in a rocking chair and looking back. But right now it’s just another game,” said Baughman.

Coach Baughman will go for win number 300 this Friday when the Panthers host Licking County foe Northridge. Like the Panthers, the Vikings are undefeated on the season. It will also be homecoming at… Randy Baughman Stadium.