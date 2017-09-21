Lindor hits another homer, Indians get 27th win in 28 games

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shortstop Francisco Lindor homered to lead the Indians to a 4-1 victory and three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Cleveland’s 27th win in its last 28 games.

The record for most victories with only one loss is 29, set by the 1884 Providence Grays.

After hitting a two-run homer Wednesday night, Lindor came back with a game-winning, three-run homer in the fifth Thursday afternoon off Parker Bridwell (8-3) to break up a 1-1 game. It was his 32nd home run.

The victory was Cleveland’s 11th straight over the Angels, who have lost four of their last five overall in a struggling effort to overtake the Minnesota Twins for the final AL wild-card berth.

The Indians started right-hander Danny Salazar on Thursday, largely in an effort to see if he can be a viable postseason reliever. He went 2 2/3 innings, allowing the one run, two hits and three walks.

The victory went to Zack McAllister (2-2) who threw 1 1/3 innings of relief. Tyler Olson threw a scoreless ninth for his first career save.