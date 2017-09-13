Lions release statement after report of racial slur by fan

DETROIT (AP) — The Lions say they expect fans to be respectful and considerate to each other “regardless of their personal beliefs or differences” after a man and a woman were reportedly called a racial slur in a Snapchat picture of them sitting during the national anthem at last weekend’s game in Detroit.

TV station WJBK reported on the photo, saying the person allegedly behind it has denied posting it. The station did not name the person.

In a statement, the Lions said: “Providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience at all Ford Field events is of the utmost importance and an absolute priority for our organization. A core component of our guest conduct policy is the expectation that all fans are respectful and considerate to each other regardless of their personal beliefs or differences.”

The Lions did not comment specifically on the incident in question.

