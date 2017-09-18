Local man proposes project to put benches at bus stops

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local man looking to make a change in the community petitions the County Commissioners with a special request.

If you visit Z-bus stops around the city you may notice there are no bus benches for waiting riders to sit. Robert Swanson and his friends at Zanesville All Shook Up Parkinsons Group want to change that.

“The project is important because I use public transportation and a lot of people use the public transportation and I’ve noticed that there’s just not any benches to sit on when you’re waiting for the bus. So I talked to our group and said let’s do something to give back to the community.”

Swanson met with the County Commissioners this morning to present his idea and ask them to back his plan. Swanson says these bus benches are crucial for the elderly and disabled that are waiting for the bus to arrive.

“It would be a great benefit for the City of Zanesville and the county to have these benches cause a lot of places when you’re waiting at the bus stop there’s no place to sit. And a lot of the elderly and disabled people, they need those.”

Swanson plans to do more research and further develop his plan and then present it to the commissioners again at a later date. He and his Parkinson’s Group also plan on doing fundraisers to raise money for the project.