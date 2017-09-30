Local Motorcycle Club works to grant young girl’s wish

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One little girls love for her dad and motorcycles is bringing a community together.

Bella has one simple wish and that’s to ride motorcycles with her dad. So when her family reached out to Make-A-Wish they connected them with a local organization that’s working to make her wish come true.

Bella is 11 years old. She suffers from epilepsy and can’t walk or talk, but she’s spirited and full of love. Bella enjoys spending time with her dad and they have a common interest they share. Bella’s dad, Jonathan Bertubin, talks about her love for motorcycles.

“…she really loves the sounds of motorcycles”

But Bella doesn’t just like the sound of bikes, she likes the thrill of the ride too. Sadly, the only way she can ride is in a sidecar attached to her dad’s bike. So her family jumped into action to get Bella her sidecar.

“So the family reached out to Make-A-Wish and was granted a wish so that little Bella could ride with her dad on his motorcycle. A sidecar is a good way for her to be able to do so, so she’s safe…”

And Make-a-Wish connected Bella’s family with the Femme Fatales Women’s Motorcycle Club Mother Chapter who planned a fundraiser to raise money to purchase a sidecar for Bella. Wendy Roll, President of the Mother Chapter says the club planned a car and bike show to bring together the community for a fun filled afternoon with the support of the Fraternal order of Eagles #302.

“We have lunch. We have 50/50. We have a Chinese auction and we are gonna have a live auction as well.”

The club hopes to raise five thousand dollars which will go towards purchasing the sidecar and the equipment Bella will need with it.

“…it needs to be purchased and painted to match her dad’s bike…and the safety equipment to keep her safe while she’s in it as well.”

Bella’s dad hopes to get the addition this year before it gets too cold to ride.

“And she just can’t wait to ride. Hopefully, hopefully before it gets too cold we’ll be able to get out and go.”

And this dad is excited to ride with his little girl.

“It’s going to be awesome! She’ll get to go wherever she wants to go. She’ll be one of the cool kids at school showing up on a bike.”

If you would like to help make Bella’s wish come true you can make a donation through paypal at motherchapterffwmc@gmail.com.