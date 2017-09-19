Local Red Cross in need of volunteers

NORWICH, Ohio-The American Red Cross has been busy rendering aid to those affected by Hurricane’s Harvey and Irma, and a local Red Cross needs your help to continue providing aid.

The Red Cross in Norwich has sent volunteers and emergency response vehicles to Texas and Florida following the first hurricanes. With more hurricanes following many people are sending supplies to the Red Cross to help. Marlene Henderson, the Executive Producer at the Norwich Red Cross says while these donations are appreciated some of them can’t be used.

“Well, obviously, we cannot take clothing, and canned goods, and stuff like that because logistically we just can’t ship it down. And the clothing after while if it’s thrown into a semi truck and bags start breaking open that becomes a nightmare sometimes with bugs and mildew those kind of things. Great intentions, but sometimes they have to be thrown away.”

Henderson says there are other ways to help besides donations. People can volunteer their time, make phone calls, and even get their feet on the ground working in the affected areas.

“Our biggest resource right now is human resources and our volunteers. Getting the volunteers deployed down to the hardest hit areas with all of the shelters open in Texas and also now Florida.”

There are also volunteer opportunities for those that want to help, but aren’t able to be deployed. Volunteers are needed locally to assist with the disaster action team helping with local situations such as families losing their homes to fire. You can sign up to volunteer on the Red Cross website.