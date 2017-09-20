Local sculptor creates statues for Global War on Terrorism Memorial

A local sculptor wins a national competition giving him the chance to commission a special set of statues in honor of our country.

Sculptor Alan Cottrill, known for his statues in Downtown Zanesville, won a national competition to create nine statues for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial.

“They wanted soldiers from the 911 era, 2001. So we used a number of fellows…their actual likeness.”

The project has taken 13 months and over 10-thousand hours to complete…and the team still has work to do. Just three of the nine statues are complete. It’s tiring work, but Cottrill is honored to be working on this project.

“Well this is a really powerful tribute to our fighting men and women. I have a daughter that was in Iraq during the Iraq war. I was in the Army during Vietnam. So it’s just a wonderful tribute to all of our fighting soldiers and sailors, Marines, Airmen.”

Cottrill and one of his crew members will deliver the statues to Fort Benning early next month. The statues will be installed at the National Infantry Museum. There will be a dedication of the statues on October 16th.