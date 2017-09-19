Lowrie’s slam helps A’s rally from 4 down, beat Tigers 9-8

DETROIT (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a go-ahead grand slam against Alex Wilson, and the Oakland Athletics overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-8 Tuesday night.

Detroit trailed 3-0 in the third inning, then took an 8-4 lead into the seventh, when Ryon Healy hit a bases-loaded grounder to shortstop Jose Iglesias, who bobbled the ball for an error as Lowrie scored.

Joey Wendle, Franklin Barreto and Chad Pinder started the eighth with singles off Wilson (2-5), and Lowrie followed with his third career slam.

Miguel Cabrera singled off Chris Hatcher starting the bottom half and took third on Nicholas Castellanos’ double. But Jeimer Candelario grounded out and, after an intentional walk, Hatcher struck out James McCann and Mikie Mahtook.