Lugo sharp, Mets set team HR record in split with Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Lugo pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Travis d’Arnaud hit a record-setting homer for New York and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 to split a doubleheader Monday night.

D’Arnaud helped New York rebound from a 9-2 loss in the opener with his solo shot in the eighth. It was the 219th homer for the Mets, a franchise season mark. The sparse crowd at Citi Field jeered when the home run apple didn’t rise after d’Arnaud’s homer, then cheered when it finally came out of the bin it’s housed in three batters later.

Lugo (7-5) struck out seven and didn’t walk anybody. Jeurys Familia got his fifth save and second since returning from surgery to remove a blood clot in his right arm.

New York won for just the third time in 15 games.

Max Fried (1-1) gave up two runs over 5 1/3 innings for Atlanta.