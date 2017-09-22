Lunch with the Asters celebrates 25th Anniversary

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An annual fundraiser is celebrating a big milestone this year.

The Helen Purcell Development Council presented their 25th annual Lunch with the Asters at the Zanesville Country Club and to help celebrate their anniversary several elected officials presented a proclamation honoring the event.

“We did have a proclamation this year from the Governor from our State Senator Troy Balderson and from our Mayor Jeff Tilton and that’s very precious to us for them to take the time to make a proclamation.” said Co-Chair of Lunch with the Asters, Geraldine Zylinsky.

Over the years the event has raised 250,000 dollars to purchase various items to enhance the Helen Purcell Home.

“We have purchased the bus that takes the residents to their field trips, or different trips that they need to go on. We have purchased a car for the them where they use it to go to their dental, doctor visits. We have refurnished several of the main rooms the dining room, patios, just anything that the home feels they need we try to supply.”

Zylinsky wanted to thank the community for their continued support in reaching this milestone.