Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|18
|4
|8
|62
|66
|31
|New York City FC
|15
|8
|6
|51
|50
|37
|Chicago
|14
|9
|6
|48
|52
|37
|Atlanta United FC
|13
|8
|7
|46
|61
|35
|Columbus
|13
|12
|5
|44
|45
|45
|New York
|12
|10
|6
|42
|41
|36
|Montreal
|11
|12
|6
|39
|49
|49
|New England
|10
|14
|5
|35
|45
|51
|Orlando City
|9
|12
|8
|35
|32
|47
|Philadelphia
|8
|12
|9
|33
|37
|39
|D.C. United
|8
|17
|4
|28
|23
|49
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|13
|9
|6
|45
|45
|39
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|6
|11
|44
|35
|22
|Seattle
|11
|7
|11
|44
|42
|35
|Portland
|12
|10
|8
|44
|50
|47
|San Jose
|11
|12
|6
|39
|32
|48
|FC Dallas
|9
|8
|11
|38
|39
|38
|Houston
|10
|10
|8
|38
|46
|39
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|14
|5
|38
|44
|52
|Minnesota United
|8
|15
|5
|29
|36
|58
|Los Angeles
|7
|16
|6
|27
|36
|56
|Colorado
|7
|16
|5
|26
|26
|42
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Wednesday, September 20
Atlanta United FC 4, Los Angeles 0
Montreal 5, Toronto FC 3
|Saturday, September 23
Houston at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, September 24
Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Portland, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 27
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 30
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, October 1
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.