Major League Soccer

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Toronto FC1848626631
New York City FC1586515037
Chicago1496485237
Atlanta United FC1387466135
Columbus13125444545
New York12106424136
Montreal11126394949
New England10145354551
Orlando City9128353247
Philadelphia8129333739
D.C. United8174282349
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Vancouver1396454539
Sporting Kansas City11611443522
Seattle11711444235
Portland12108445047
San Jose11126393248
FC Dallas9811383938
Houston10108384639
Real Salt Lake11145384452
Minnesota United8155293658
Los Angeles7166273656
Colorado7165262642

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 20

Atlanta United FC 4, Los Angeles 0

Montreal 5, Toronto FC 3

Saturday, September 23

Houston at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 30

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

