Man accused of vandalizing mosque pleads guilty to charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of writing anti-Muslim comments on an Ohio mosque has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of desecrating a place of worship and misdemeanor charges of ethnic intimidation and criminal mischief.

Court records show Todd Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday in Columbus.

The 44-year-old Hilliard man was charged in the vandalism in February at the Ahlul-Bayt Society Islamic Center in suburban Columbus. Prosecutors say security video showed Williams writing comments including “Allah Is A Fraud Dum Dums” on the mosque’s glass doors.

He told WBNS-TV at the time of his arrest that his actions weren’t driven by hate. He said he wanted “to turn them to the true God.”

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Williams is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 20.