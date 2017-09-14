Man admits to breaking into Ohio homes to kidnap girls

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Justin Christian carefully planned the abduction attempts and scouted the homes.

Christian on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges including rape, kidnapping and burglary. He declined to say anything before a judge sentenced him to 35 years in prison with no chance of parole.

Investigators say he tried to take the 10-year-old from her bedroom in Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) in February 2016, but she fought him off.

They say a few months later he abducted the 6-year-old from her Cleveland home and raped her while holding her for 17 hours in another home.

Christian’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.