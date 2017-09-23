Marietta tops Muskingum, re-claims Shiner Trophy

MARIETTA, OH — The Muskies dropped their third straight game Saturday afternoon, and saw the Shiner Trophy head back to Marietta.

Muskingum went on the road for the third consecutive week and came out on the wrong end of a 49-25 defeat at the hands of the Pioneers. After a season-opening win at home against Waynesburg, the Muskies have fall at Otterbein, Capital, and now Marietta.

Ball security, which has been an issue for coach Al Logan’s side, hurt the Muskies again on Saturday. Quarterback Brody Hahn threw two interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six to Marquese Moore in the fourth quarter; while Cle’Von Burch also lost a fumble. The Muskies have eight turnovers in their last three games.

Roger Walker, a pre-season All-American for the Pioneers, controlled the game on the ground. He carried the ball 21 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Andrew Barker, while only catching four passes on the afternoon, eclipsed 100 yards receiving and had a pair of touchdowns himself.

Despite the loss, Muskingum still holds the lead in all-time meetings between the two schools. Saturday’s match-up was the 96th time the Muskies and Pioneers have faced-off on the gridiron with the Muskies leading 52-42-2.

The Muskies are back home next Saturday when they host Heidelberg at McConagha Stadium at 1:00 p.m.