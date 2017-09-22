Marlins’ McKeon told he will not be retained by Jeter group

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins executive Jack McKeon says he has been told he will not be retained by the new ownership group that includes Derek Jeter.

McKeon managed the Marlins when they won the World Series in 2003 and for the past 12 seasons has been a special assistant to owner Jeffrey Loria.

McKeon says he was advised of his dismissal not by Jeter’s group, but by current team president David Samson, who also is not expected to be retained.

Major League Baseball hopes to hold a special meeting before November to vote on approving the sale of the Marlins to the group headed by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that includes Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain. At least 75 percent of the major league clubs must approve the sale.

