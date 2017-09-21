Matchups between 3-1 teams headline week five

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Both Maysville and John Glenn finished 4-6 last year, but this year they have their eyes set on a league title and making it to week 11.

The Panthers and Little Muskies are both 3-1. Their matchup this Friday in New Concord could go a long way in decided who finishes in the top half of the Muskingum Valley League.

Both teams have high powered offenses. Maysville is averaging 25 points per game this year while JG’s offense is getting 32 points per contest.

“They have a lot of athletes. They’ve got a quarterback who makes smart throws and they throw it around. They’ve got a running game and if you let them do both then they are hard to defend,” said Maysville head coach Craig Clarke.

Maysville’s lone loss came in week two against Sheridan. John Glenn is coming off a road defeat to Sheridan this past Friday. John Glenn won last year’s meeting 21-14. With only one loss both teams are looking to get back to the post season and they know that most likely won’t happen without winning Friday’s game.

“They’ve done a lot of work in their off season. This is their third year with Coach [Matt] Edwards and being in that system. And that’s when you start to see turn around. I’ve expected that and I know a lot of people in the league expected that,” said Clakre.

Friday’s game will kickoff from McConagha Stadium at 7 p.m. It will be broadcasted on Z92 Raido. Pre game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Other Key Friday Night Games:

-Tri-Valley is hosting Philo at Jack Anderson Stadium. Both teams are 3-1 on the season and undefeated in league play. Tri-Valley beat Philo in week ten last season 7-0 in a game that split the MVL title three ways.

-After three weeks on the road Rosecrans returns home to defend their undefeated record. The Bishops have outscored their four opponents by an average of 51-10 this year. They’ll take on 3-1 Harvest Prep at home.

-Licking Valley head coach Randy Baughman is going for his 300th career win this Friday. His 4-0 Panthers take on 4-0 Northridge at home.

For a complete list of all the area games click here.