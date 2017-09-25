Medicaid enrollment service shuts down in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials say they are shutting down a service that helps Ohio residents enroll in Medicaid.

The Plain Dealer reports (http://bit.ly/2xAF8bb ) the Ohio Association of Foodbanks decided to shut down its Navigator program last Thursday after it was notified of a 71 percent cut in its grant funding.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, says most of the program’s 54 employees will be laid off effective immediately.

The organization employs Navigators who help residents sign up for health insurance through Medicaid or through Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Hamler-Fugitt says now there won’t be any Navigators left in the state. Another program ended its Navigator operations earlier this month after it had yet to receive grant funding.

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com