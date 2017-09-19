Messi nets 4 goals to keep Barcelona with perfect record

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi added to his impressive start to the season by scoring four goals and helping Barcelona rout Eibar 6-1 to extend its perfect record in the Spanish league on Tuesday.

Messi converted a penalty in the first half and scored three more goals in the second to give Barcelona its fifth straight victory in the league.

The Argentina playmaker took his tally to 12 goals in eight matches this season, including eight in the five league games.

Messi had already scored a hat trick in Barcelona’s 5-0 rout of Espanyol in the Catalan derby two rounds ago.

The result gave Barcelona a five-point lead over Sevilla, which hosts Las Palmas on Wednesday. Third-place Real Sociedad, six points back, is at Levante on Thursday.

Defending champion Real Madrid, seven points behind Barcelona, hosts Real Betis on Wednesday.

LOSING AGAIN

Valencia won 5-0 with a hat trick by Simone Zaza to hand Malaga its fifth straight loss to start the season.

Zaza scored his three goals eight minutes apart early in the second half to give Valencia its first victory after three straight draws.

Forward Santi Mina and Rodrigo also scored for the hosts at Mestalla Stadium.

