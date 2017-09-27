Mom accused of duct taping son to chair pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio woman accused of duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair in June before taking another child swimming has pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangering.

Thirty-two-year-old Susan Malysa pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Wednesday in a Mahoning County court in Youngstown. Boardman Township police say they arrested Malysa after a relative went to Malysa’s home and found the boy in the basement, bound to the chair with his mouth taped shut. Police said the child was cold and shaking.

A message seeking comment was left at Malysa’s attorney’s office.

A police report noted that a report in 2016 alleged the child told a school counselor a woman had hit him with a hammer to discipline him.

Malysa’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.