Monday’s Time Schedule

by Associated Press on September 18, 2017 at 9:29 am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

NFL

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

