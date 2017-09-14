Motorcyclist critical after crash with tow truck

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist suffered critical injuries when he struck a tow truck in Sycamore Township.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist, 19-year-old Jackson Hanlon, of Cincinnati, unsuccessfully tried to change lanes to avoid hitting a tow truck that was backing into a private drive. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Hanlon is in critical condition at a local hospital. The tow truck driver, 51-year-old Ronald Henderson, of Amelia, was not injured.

An investigation is continuing.