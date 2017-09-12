Movie about marathon bombing survivor premieres at hospital

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. premiere of a film chronicling the story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman has taken place at the hospital where he and others who were injured in the 2013 deadly attack were treated.

Dozens of people attended the screening of “Stronger” on Tuesday at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston. The movie arrives in theaters Sept. 22.

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman and “Orphan Black” actress Tatiana Maslany as Bauman’s then-girlfriend, Erin Hurley. Bauman, Hurley and their on-screen counterparts walked a red carpet at the hospital, with Gyllenhaal and Bauman side by side.

Hurley was running the marathon and Bauman was there to cheer her on when two bombs went off near the finish line. He lost his legs.

The movie is based on Bauman’s memoir of the same name.