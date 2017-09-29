Mozo leads NZ Women’s Open by five after 8-under 64

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain’s Belen Mozo shot an 8-under 64, including a hole in one on the par-3 13th, on Friday to take a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the New Zealand Women’s Open.

Mozo birdied the 18th after a double-bogey on the 17th and a 10-foot putt for par on the 16th. She had a 14-under total of 130 on the newly-established Windross Farm course.

Three golfers shared second place — Emily Tubert of the United States, who shot 65 Friday, Madelene Sagstsrom of Sweden (67) and Canada’s Brooke Henderson, the co-leader after the first round who had a 70 Friday.

Local favorite Lydia Ko shot 68 and was eight strokes behind Mozo.

Mozo shot a seven iron on the 164-meter 13th which pitched on the apron of the green and rolled straight into the hole.

Mozo, who hasn’t won on the LPGA Tour since joining the tour in 2011, kissed the billboard depicting the luxury car she would have won if she had aced the hole on Saturday or Sunday.