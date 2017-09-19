Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center ‘Doggie Day’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center would like to introduce you to a furry friend.

On this week’s ‘Doggie Day’ the adoption center would like you to meet Coco. She has been looking for a family since February, making her currently the longest resident at the center. She is a three year old American Staffordshire Terrier.

“For anybody who’s going to be adopting her, we’re going to be doing screenings,” said Dog Warden Bryan Catlin. “We’re not just going to adopt her to anybody. We are going to be doing some screenings and probably some home visits. Preferably too somebody who has a fenced in yard because she wants to do a lot of running.”

She is a cuddler but does have a lot of energy. She has already had her surgeries and vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $105.

“She minds pretty decently. She is house broken. Can you sit? Sit, and as you can see she is a lover,” said Catlin.

If you are interested in meeting Coco, you can call the adoption center at 740-453-0273.