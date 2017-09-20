Muskingum County most wanted suspect

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect.

Authorities say 30-year-old Aaron Ray Green Jr. is wanted on a warrant for aggravated burglary.

He is described as being 6’4″ and weighing 168 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Green Jr.’s last known address is 814 Superior Street.

Anyone with information on his where about is being urged to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.

