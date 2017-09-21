Muskingum County welcomes a new Beekeeper to the Community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Commissioners learned what the buzz was all about on Thursday.

The Commissioners met with the County Bee Inspector to welcome a new beekeeper to the community. With help from the East Central Ohio Beekeeping Association, Jennifer Way started beekeeping in May and Thursday she passed her first inspection.

“I went to a class that they did for new beekeepers and I took the class and that got me more interested and it didn’t scare me away and so then from there through going to their meetings and getting to know people there I learned how to get started. ”

The County Bee Inspector, Michael DeVaughn, looks for diseases and viruses that may potentially harm or kill something he says accounts for every third bite of food.

“Without honey bees we would have a whole lot less available to go buy down at the store. So the most important thing is in the ecosystem, pollination. I will do presentations and ill have a class in front of me and I might say what is the most important thing about honey bees to all of them. Most of them will say honey, one in the back will say pollination that’s the right one.”

Way said beekeeping is very time-consuming but rewarding and looks forward to learning more.