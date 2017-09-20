Muskingum County Women’s Republican Club hosts Party on the Porch

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The November Elections are fast approaching and the Muskingum County Women’s Republican Club hosted their Party on the Porch at Bryan’s Place to welcome some of this years Candidates.

The meeting featured several republican politicians including Ohio Auditor David Yost who is running for Ohio Attorney General, Ohio Representative Frank LaRose who is running for Ohio Secretary of State and Ohio Senator Keith Faber who is running for Ohio Auditor.

“I just finished up four years of State Senate President and that entire time we have been working on things like cutting taxes and making government work better by making higher education more affordable. I’m proud of our record. I’m proud of the fact that by making higher education more affordable we have been able to lower in the last three years the cost of degrees in Ohio by 11.7 percent that’s the kind of things we need to do across the state and in the State Auditors Office and that’s why I’m running to be your State Auditor. ” said Faber.

A new face was also present tonight, U.S. Senate hopeful, Mike Gibbons.

“All the politicians keep saying jobs, jobs, jobs, we are going to improve the economy but none of them seem to know haw to do it. I’ve spent my life as an investment banker working with businesses across the country advising them we’ve got to change, we have 20 trillion dollars worth of national debt. We are growing at less than 2 percent, yet we put up every barrier as a nation to allow this country to grow. We’ve got to change that. ” said Gibbons.

The event also featured a live auction to raise funds for the Muskingum County Women’s Republican Club.