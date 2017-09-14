Muskingum to meet Capital for only night game of the season

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Muskingum Muskies are getting ready for their first and only night game of the season.

The Fighting Muskies (1-1, 0-1) will travel to Bexley this Saturday to play Capital (0-1, 0-0) under the lights of Bernlohr Stadium. The Muskies are coming off a road loss to Otterbein. Captial, like every other team in the OAC besides Otterbein and Muskingum, was on a bye last week. The week before they opened their season with a 38-21 home loss to Mt. St. Joseph.

Behind center for the Crusaders will be a familiar name for locals. The Crusader quarterback is former Zanesville Blue Devil Thomas Wibbeler. The junior transfer can zip the ball around. He threw the ball 42 times in Cap’s week one defeat.

“The young man from Zanesville (Wibbeler) is doing a good job for them. He got hurt last year. I think he’s one of the most talented kids in the OAC,” said head coach Al Logan.

Muskingum fell on the road to Otterbein last Saturday 41-27. Turnovers killed the Muskies. They turned the ball over twice inside the Cardinal redzone in the first half.

This will be the only night game of the season for Muskingum. Coach Logan said they try to not change their regiment too much for night games.

“We just kind of move everything back seven or eight hours. I don’t really worry about that part of it because we’ve played well on the road and during night games lately,” said Logan.

This is the 66th meeting between Muskingum and Capital. Muskingum holds the all-time series advantage 38-26-2. They first played in 1920 and Capital won last year’s matchup 34-16.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. in Bexely.