Muskingum Recreation Center has new membership rates

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum Recreation Center has lowered their membership prices.

MRC has made several changes to their membership program the biggest of which is the cost for people to go to the gym. The current price for the gym, for one person, is $43 a month. That is down from $71 for the same membership.

“Now included are all group exercise classes,” said Event and Program manager Becky Weir. “We also have our kids corner. Which is when a member would want to come work out, and they have a child, and the child needs to be watched for the hour while the member is here.”

Another change to the membership is members are no longer locked into a year-long contract. People can now be on a month to month contract.

“You would join for your month and then if you decided that you would like not to do it the next month,” said Weir. “Although we would have a joiners fee starting in 2018.”

There will be an open house of the Recreation center on October 25th. For more information, you can call the MRC at (740) 454-4767.