NBA players want change, and now must decide how to proceed

MIAMI (AP) — NBA teams are going to do something. It’s just that no one is exactly sure what.

President Donald Trump struck a clear chord in the NBA when he criticized protests by NFL players and rescinded the Golden State Warriors’ traditional championship invitation to the White House.

League-wide media days on Monday were dominated by Trump talk. While frustrations are clear, solutions are not.

It seems unlikely that NBA teams will kneel for anthems. Many players said Monday that they wouldn’t do so.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra says he will “support our guys if they choose to decide to fight this in a coherent, connected way.”

Thunder forward Paul George says “hopefully, we do something as a league that gives us strength.”