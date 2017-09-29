NBA twins miss start of training camp while standing trial

PHOENIX (AP) — Twin brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris are absent from their respective NBA training camps because the starters are being tried on felony assault charges in Phoenix.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood two years ago.

Prosecutors urged jurors to convict the twin brothers and said they “had an axe to grind” with Hood. Prosecutor Daniel Fisher said Marcus kicked Hood while Markieff acted as an accomplice.

Defense attorney Timothy Eckstein said multiple witnesses’ testimony showed the brothers weren’t involved in the incident.

If convicted, the Morris brothers face the possibility of prison time and discipline from the NBA.

Jurors will return to the courtroom Monday to hear remaining closings arguments from attorneys representing Markieff Morris and the final defendant, Gerald Bowman.